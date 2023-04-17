Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Szarvasi jaras
  6. Szarvas

Residential properties for sale in Szarvas, Hungary

8 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Szarvas, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 174,067
4 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
4 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 57,844
2 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
2 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m²
€ 101,762
6 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
6 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 254,405
3 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 54,898
3 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 58,915
3 room housein Szarvas, Hungary
3 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 93,728
House 1 bathroomin Szarvas, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szarvas, Hungary
1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,245
Odd ELHELYEZKEDÉS---excellent conditions Apartment house selling on deer + business locality!
