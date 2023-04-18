Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kunszentmiklosi jaras
  6. Szabadszallas

Residential properties for sale in Szabadszallas, Hungary

4 properties total found
6 room housein Szabadszallas, Hungary
6 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 193 m²
€ 45,673
3 room housein Szabadszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 876 m²
€ 26,598
4 room housein Szabadszallas, Hungary
4 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 52,506
2 room housein Szabadszallas, Hungary
2 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 76,543
