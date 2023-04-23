Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Suemegi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Suemegi jaras, Hungary

26 properties total found
6 room house in Bazsi, Hungary
6 room house
Bazsi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 346 m²
€ 176,261
2 room house in Bazsi, Hungary
2 room house
Bazsi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 65,340
4 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
4 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 139,639
House in Bazsi, Hungary
House
Bazsi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 15,676
3 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
3 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 163,088
2 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
2 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,777
2 room house in Bazsi, Hungary
2 room house
Bazsi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 68,239
2 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
2 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 44,526
2 room house in Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 32,934
2 room house in Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 21,078
4 room house in Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
4 room house
Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 27,664
7 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
7 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 126,202
2 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
2 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 41,892
2 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
2 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 73,745
2 room house in Zalagyoemoero, Hungary
2 room house
Zalagyoemoero, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 18,179
7 room apartment in Csabrendek, Hungary
7 room apartment
Csabrendek, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 105,124
4 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
4 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m²
€ 78,777
House in Bazsi, Hungary
House
Bazsi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 26,874
House in Bazsi, Hungary
House
Bazsi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 31,353
4 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
4 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 111,000
4 room house in Bazsi, Hungary
4 room house
Bazsi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 113,029
2 room house in Goganfa, Hungary
2 room house
Goganfa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 25,030
2 room house in Nemeshany, Hungary
2 room house
Nemeshany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 13,173
2 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
2 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m²
€ 50,000
2 room house in Bazsi, Hungary
2 room house
Bazsi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 13,173
5 room house in Csabrendek, Hungary
5 room house
Csabrendek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 223,923

Properties features in Suemegi jaras, Hungary

