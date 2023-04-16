Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Nagykatai jaras
  6. Suelysap
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Suelysap, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 112,397
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 158,787
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 172,041
5 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 225,059
3 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 55,668
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 113,722
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 145,533
3 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 119,262
5 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 305 m²
€ 185,296
2 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 49,041
5 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 103,119
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 66,007
5 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m²
€ 116,612
3 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 75,550
3 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 119,024
4 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 225 m²
€ 229,300
2 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 34,196
3 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 39,763
3 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 65,954
2 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 47,450
2 room housein Suelysap, Hungary
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 102,854
House 1 bathroomin Suelysap, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Suelysap, Hungary
1 bath 106 m² Number of floors 1
€ 124,848
House 2 bathroomsin Suelysap, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Suelysap, Hungary
2 bath 193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 118,108
For sale in Sülysáp is a two-generation insulated family house on a plot of 719 m2 -.From th…
House 2 bathroomsin Suelysap, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Suelysap, Hungary
2 bath 195 m² Number of floors 1
€ 124,857
On Sülysáp salesman it 195 nm family houses. In the house two forefronts, living-room, dini…
House 1 bathroomin Suelysap, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Suelysap, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,254
Salesman it was being built in 2012, 2 room ones 80% -ban brick construction family house Sü…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir