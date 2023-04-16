Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Nagykatai jaras
Suelysap
Residential properties for sale in Suelysap, Hungary
25 properties total found
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 112,397
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 158,787
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
€ 172,041
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 225,059
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 55,668
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 113,722
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 145,533
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 119,262
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
305 m²
€ 185,296
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 49,041
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 103,119
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 66,007
5 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
139 m²
€ 116,612
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 75,550
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 119,024
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
225 m²
€ 229,300
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
€ 34,196
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 39,763
3 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 65,954
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 47,450
2 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 102,854
House 1 bathroom
Suelysap, Hungary
1 bath
106 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 124,848
House 2 bathrooms
Suelysap, Hungary
2 bath
193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 118,108
For sale in Sülysáp is a two-generation insulated family house on a plot of 719 m2 -.From th…
House 2 bathrooms
Suelysap, Hungary
2 bath
195 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 124,857
On Sülysáp salesman it 195 nm family houses. In the house two forefronts, living-room, dini…
House 1 bathroom
Suelysap, Hungary
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 79,254
Salesman it was being built in 2012, 2 room ones 80% -ban brick construction family house Sü…
