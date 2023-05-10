Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Soproni jaras, Hungary

Sopron
58
Fertod
3
2 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
2 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 93,958
3 room house in Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
3 room house
Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 139,995
5 room house in Fertod, Hungary
5 room house
Fertod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€ 240,952
5 room house in Szakony, Hungary
5 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 242,029
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 193,570
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 201,646
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 188,185
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 338,949
3 room house in Agfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Agfalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
€ 174,966
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€ 180,378
4 room house in Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
4 room house
Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 145,379
3 room house in Pereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Pereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€ 91,697
2 room house in Szakony, Hungary
2 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 48,433
3 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
3 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 120,880
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€ 184,416
5 room house in Ivan, Hungary
5 room house
Ivan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 58,959
2 room house in Sopron, Hungary
2 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 134,341
5 room house in Sopron, Hungary
5 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€ 320,373
7 room house in Sopron, Hungary
7 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
€ 253,067
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€ 374,217
2 room house in Szakony, Hungary
2 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 76,728
7 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
7 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
€ 267,875
4 room house in Szakony, Hungary
4 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 158,571
4 room house in Szakony, Hungary
4 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 155,879
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€ 17,499
6 room house in Sopron, Hungary
6 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€ 185,762
4 room house in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 156,148
2 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
2 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 80,766
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€ 215,376
3 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
3 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
€ 320,373

