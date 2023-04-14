Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Győr-Moson-Sopron
Soproni jaras
Sopron
Houses
Houses for sale in Sopron, Hungary
House
Clear all
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 192,324
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 200,349
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 186,975
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 336,768
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 179,217
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 183,230
2 room house
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 133,477
5 room house
Sopron, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
€ 318,312
7 room house
Sopron, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
244 m²
€ 251,439
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
€ 398,558
A property considered a real curiosity has been put on the market, characterized by a luxuri…
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
€ 17,387
6 room house
Sopron, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
€ 184,567
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
€ 213,991
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
99 m²
€ 84,076
A one-storey three-room 99 sqm family house and the 184 sqm plot are for sale near the cente…
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 248,534
In Sopron, in the residential park of Ágfalva, a one-storey, geothermal-heated, barrier-free…
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
107 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 99,576
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 119,757
In Sopron, Lehár was being built in 2008 in a house park, inside 2 level ones, with 100 nm l…
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 188,507
In Sopron catchment area on Sopronkőhida salesman it 2 level ones 125 nm family houses on 74…
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 146,148
Beside Sopron on Fertőrákos, 1482 nm plots, 2 level ones, 90% readiness independent family h…
House 3 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
3 bath
235 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 134,462
Sopron-Balfon, three level family houses hiding many opportunities selling on direct Kópháza…
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,032
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
168 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,396
Youthfully developed nappali+3 room energiahatákony house, a lot-with many extras, the large…
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
173 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 171,023
We can provide a rare offer to the future owner of this property. It consists of two apartme…
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 83,004
Downtown, 2szobás, expandable house, with an intimate garden, flat on a price salesman! 36,4 M Ft
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,419
In Sopron, on the Aranyhegy, a terraced house with a 2 level, a total of net 88 nm -, Americ…
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,132
The branch village one u-- on 77 M2 built upon 400 M2 lots in a house park nappali+2 room bi…
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 141,153
In Sopron Alsó Lővérekben, on 634 nm fruit tree plots 2 flat ones shapable, netto 2x90 nm, 2…
House 3 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 533,887
In Sopron, on the border of landscape protection area salesman it onto 1765 nm plots under c…
House
Sopron, Hungary
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 111,515
In Sopron the 85 one avoiding road nearly the first, corner site building of a 4 terraced ho…
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 107,046
On a Kuruc hill as an apartment house guesthouse/with a cellared favourable condition which …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map