  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras
  6. Sopron
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Sopron, Hungary

3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 192,324
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 200,349
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 186,975
4 room housein Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 336,768
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 179,217
4 room housein Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 183,230
2 room housein Sopron, Hungary
2 room house
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 133,477
5 room housein Sopron, Hungary
5 room house
Sopron, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 318,312
7 room housein Sopron, Hungary
7 room house
Sopron, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 244 m²
€ 251,439
4 room housein Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 398,558
A property considered a real curiosity has been put on the market, characterized by a luxuri…
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 17,387
6 room housein Sopron, Hungary
6 room house
Sopron, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m²
€ 184,567
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 213,991
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 99 m²
€ 84,076
A one-storey three-room 99 sqm family house and the 184 sqm plot are for sale near the cente…
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 248,534
In Sopron, in the residential park of Ágfalva, a one-storey, geothermal-heated, barrier-free…
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 107 m² Number of floors 3
€ 99,576
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,757
In Sopron, Lehár was being built in 2008 in a house park, inside 2 level ones, with 100 nm l…
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 188,507
In Sopron catchment area on Sopronkőhida salesman it 2 level ones 125 nm family houses on 74…
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 146,148
Beside Sopron on Fertőrákos, 1482 nm plots, 2 level ones, 90% readiness independent family h…
House 3 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
3 bath 235 m² Number of floors 3
€ 134,462
Sopron-Balfon, three level family houses hiding many opportunities selling on direct Kópháza…
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 99 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,032
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 168 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,396
Youthfully developed nappali+3 room energiahatákony house, a lot-with many extras, the large…
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 173 m² Number of floors 3
€ 171,023
We can provide a rare offer to the future owner of this property. It consists of two apartme…
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 83,004
Downtown, 2szobás, expandable house, with an intimate garden, flat on a price salesman! 36,4 M Ft
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 88 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,419
In Sopron, on the Aranyhegy, a terraced house with a 2 level, a total of net 88 nm -, Americ…
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,132
The branch village one u-- on 77 M2 built upon 400 M2 lots in a house park nappali+2 room bi…
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 141,153
In Sopron Alsó Lővérekben, on 634 nm fruit tree plots 2 flat ones shapable, netto 2x90 nm, 2…
House 3 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 533,887
In Sopron, on the border of landscape protection area salesman it onto 1765 nm plots under c…
Housein Sopron, Hungary
House
Sopron, Hungary
88 m² Number of floors 2
€ 111,515
In Sopron the 85 one avoiding road nearly the first, corner site building of a 4 terraced ho…
House 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 107,046
On a Kuruc hill as an apartment house guesthouse/with a cellared favourable condition which …
