  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Transdanubia
  Győr-Moson-Sopron
  Soproni jaras
  Sopron
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sopron, Hungary

61 property total found
1 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 17 m²
€ 46,811
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 336,233
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 122,777
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 80,220
1 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 138,827
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 85,329
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 147,119
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 160,226
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 144,176
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 114,753
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 98,703
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 221,748
1 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m²
€ 45,446
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 131,069
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 186,975
As in the old days, just as today, it increases one's prestige if one can move into a high-c…
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 144,176
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 152,201
5 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
5 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 213,723
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 125,452
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 52 m² 1 Floor
€ 75,380
In Sopron, close to the city center, railway station, with a move in December 2020, a newly …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 53 m² 1 Floor
€ 76,711
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 81 m² 2 Floor
€ 91,158
In Sopron, popular Lehár an attic one selling in a house park, 11 flat condominia, gross 110…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 63 m²
€ 110,664
In Sopron, on a house park part with new building, a couple of his months in a building hand…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 76 m² 1 Floor
€ 101,794
In Sopron, downtown nearly a condominium, first upstairs one selling in a house park, 75 nm …
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² 1 Floor
€ 95,140
In Sopron downtown, immediately can be moved, with new building, inside 2 level ones, brutto…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 73 m² 1 Floor
€ 109,777
In Sopron, near the downtown 2020. first upstairs one with new building with autumn passing,…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 78 m² 1 Floor
€ 120,664
Close to Sopron downtown with new building, 2020.november first upstairs one with end passin…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Sopron, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath 104 m²
€ 148,222
Modern demanding garden contact American one having a kitchen, two room ones were being buil…
