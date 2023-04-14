Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Győr-Moson-Sopron
Soproni jaras
Sopron
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sopron, Hungary
61 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
17 m²
€ 46,811
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
€ 336,233
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 122,777
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 80,220
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 138,827
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 85,329
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 147,119
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 160,226
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
€ 144,176
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 114,753
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 98,703
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
101 m²
€ 221,748
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
€ 45,446
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 131,069
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
€ 186,975
As in the old days, just as today, it increases one's prestige if one can move into a high-c…
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 144,176
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 152,201
5 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 213,723
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
117 m²
€ 125,452
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 75,380
In Sopron, close to the city center, railway station, with a move in December 2020, a newly …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
53 m²
1 Floor
€ 76,711
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
81 m²
2 Floor
€ 91,158
In Sopron, popular Lehár an attic one selling in a house park, 11 flat condominia, gross 110…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
€ 110,664
In Sopron, on a house park part with new building, a couple of his months in a building hand…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
76 m²
1 Floor
€ 101,794
In Sopron, downtown nearly a condominium, first upstairs one selling in a house park, 75 nm …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
90 m²
1 Floor
€ 95,140
In Sopron downtown, immediately can be moved, with new building, inside 2 level ones, brutto…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
73 m²
1 Floor
€ 109,777
In Sopron, near the downtown 2020. first upstairs one with new building with autumn passing,…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
78 m²
1 Floor
€ 120,664
Close to Sopron downtown with new building, 2020.november first upstairs one with end passin…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1 bath
104 m²
€ 148,222
Modern demanding garden contact American one having a kitchen, two room ones were being buil…
