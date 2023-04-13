Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

Siofok
132
Zamardi
35
Balatonfoeldvar
8
288 properties total found
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,396
9 room housein Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 12 bath 430 m²
€ 467,400
2 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 73,449
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 531,500
5 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
5 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,054,988
2 room housein Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 50,746
3 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 152,212
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 227,690
4 room housein Szolad, Hungary
4 room house
Szolad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 258,726
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 227,690
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 284,900
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 421,995
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 421,995
7 room housein Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 975 m²
€ 1,736,056
7 room housein Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 204 m²
€ 560,880
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 413,983
5 room housein Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 165,593
3 room housein Balatonvilagos, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 213,642
4 room housein Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 373,920
7 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
7 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 240,110
4 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m²
€ 264,415
3 room housein Szolad, Hungary
3 room house
Szolad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 101,225
2 room housein Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 23 m²
€ 45,137
5 room housein Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 423 m²
€ 346,944
7 room housein Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 293,794
6 room housein Balatonvilagos, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 309,552
4 room housein Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 222 m²
€ 614,297

Properties features in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

