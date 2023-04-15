Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siklosi jaras, Hungary

Harkany
34
Siklos
28
Villany
5
80 properties total found
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 66,000
5 room housein Villany, Hungary
5 room house
Villany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 42,409
2 room housein Palkonya, Hungary
2 room house
Palkonya, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m²
€ 29,687
1 room apartmentin Harkany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 50,096
2 room apartmentin Siklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 42,144
3 room apartmentin Villany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Villany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 177,059
2 room apartmentin Villany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Villany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
€ 157,710
2 room housein Harkany, Hungary
2 room house
Harkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 39,494
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 52,747
2 room housein Palkonya, Hungary
2 room house
Palkonya, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 26,241
3 room housein Vokany, Hungary
3 room house
Vokany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 42,383
4 room housein Siklos, Hungary
4 room house
Siklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 121,662
5 room housein Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 123,252
4 room housein Illocska, Hungary
4 room house
Illocska, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 33,132
2 room apartmentin Siklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 44,397
5 room housein Beremend, Hungary
5 room house
Beremend, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 79,253
5 room housein Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 108 m²
€ 134,915
3 room housein Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 52,482
5 room housein Villany, Hungary
5 room house
Villany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 33,132
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 121,662
2 room housein Siklos, Hungary
2 room house
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 9,277
2 room apartmentin Harkany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Harkany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 37,082
6 room housein Harkany, Hungary
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 168,312
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 145,756
4 room housein Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 70,214
5 room housein Palkonya, Hungary
5 room house
Palkonya, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 141,409
3 room housein Vokany, Hungary
3 room house
Vokany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 15,638
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 39,494
4 room housein Harkany, Hungary
4 room house
Harkany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 42,333
Housein Siklos, Hungary
House
Siklos, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 69,976

