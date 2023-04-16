Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Siklosi jaras
  6. Siklos

Residential properties for sale in Siklos, Hungary

28 properties total found
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 66,007
2 room apartmentin Siklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 42,149
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 52,752
4 room housein Siklos, Hungary
4 room house
Siklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 121,675
2 room apartmentin Siklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 44,402
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 121,675
2 room housein Siklos, Hungary
2 room house
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 9,278
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 145,771
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 39,497
Housein Siklos, Hungary
House
Siklos, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 69,983
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 78,201
3 room apartmentin Siklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 79,261
2 room housein Siklos, Hungary
2 room house
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 27,834
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 56,994
4 room housein Siklos, Hungary
4 room house
Siklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 100 m²
€ 225,324
2 room housein Siklos, Hungary
2 room house
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 103,119
2 room apartmentin Siklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 31,545
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 118,626
5 room housein Siklos, Hungary
5 room house
Siklos, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 172,306
2 room housein Siklos, Hungary
2 room house
Siklos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 84,483
5 room housein Siklos, Hungary
5 room house
Siklos, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 96,757
6 room housein Siklos, Hungary
6 room house
Siklos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 198,550
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 120,614
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 49,041
Housein Siklos, Hungary
House
Siklos, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 11,929
3 room housein Siklos, Hungary
3 room house
Siklos, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m²
€ 121,675
House 1 bathroomin Siklos, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Siklos, Hungary
1 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 164,874
In Siklós family house zone onto selling offer it luxury was being built in 2007 family hous…
House 1 bathroomin Siklos, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Siklos, Hungary
1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 84,535
From a Harkány spa, onto 5 minutes, Siklós, in Kass utcában, continuously modernized, 150 M2…
