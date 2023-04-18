Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Sellyei jaras

Residential properties for sale in Sellyei jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Housein Vajszlo, Hungary
House
Vajszlo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 147,498
3 room housein Kakics, Hungary
3 room house
Kakics, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 22,837
5 room housein Vajszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Vajszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 101,825

