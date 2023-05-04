Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Satoraljaujhelyi jaras, Hungary

4 room house in Satoraljaujhely, Hungary
4 room house
Satoraljaujhely, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 66,410
6 room house in Satoraljaujhely, Hungary
6 room house
Satoraljaujhely, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 637 m²
€ 359,786
House 4 bathrooms in Satoraljaujhely, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Satoraljaujhely, Hungary
4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,109

