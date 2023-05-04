Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Hegyhati jaras
  6. Sasd

Residential properties for sale in Sasd, Hungary

3 room house in Sasd, Hungary
3 room house
Sasd, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 39,739
6 room house in Sasd, Hungary
6 room house
Sasd, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 64,543
2 room apartment in Sasd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sasd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 34,645
