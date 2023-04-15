Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

Sarvar
26
Repcelak
4
50 properties total found
3 room housein Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 158,770
2 room housein Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 75,542
3 room housein Uraiujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 50,096
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 92,506
3 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 87,204
2 room housein Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 58,048
6 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
6 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 214 m²
€ 71,301
4 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
€ 153,734
4 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 67,590
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 74,216
4 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 169,373
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 95,421
2 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 23,855
4 room housein Rabapaty, Hungary
4 room house
Rabapaty, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 142,867
2 room housein Bejcgyertyanos, Hungary
2 room house
Bejcgyertyanos, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 34,193
7 room housein Tompaladony, Hungary
7 room house
Tompaladony, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 140 m²
€ 126,730
7 room housein Simasag, Hungary
7 room house
Simasag, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m²
€ 237,950
3 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 113,445
2 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 15,373
3 room apartmentin Repcelak, Hungary
3 room apartment
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 58,048
2 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 46,385
2 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 102,843
4 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 165,662
1 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 90,120
3 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 131,734
2 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 17,229
1 room apartmentin Sarvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sarvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 14 m²
€ 20,410
2 room housein Rabapaty, Hungary
2 room house
Rabapaty, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 66,265
2 room housein Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 30,482
9 room housein Sarvar, Hungary
9 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 270 m²
€ 217,348

