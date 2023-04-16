Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Vas
Sarvari jaras
Sarvar
Houses
Houses for sale in Sarvar, Hungary
House
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
214 m²
€ 71,308
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
€ 153,750
4 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 169,390
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 113,457
3 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 131,748
9 room house
Sarvar, Hungary
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
270 m²
€ 217,371
House 2 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 132,237
TWO GENERATION FAMILY HOUSE, WITH SEPARATE SECTIONS OF HOUSE! Sárvár one geographically d…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 238,570
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
House 2 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
2 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 117,004
Cottage 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 170,342
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
House 2 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
2 bath
211 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 87,961
On Sárvár it 211 nm ones to be renewed, 5 room family houses, with 98 nm cellars, on 781 nm …
House 4 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 152,375
Sárvár is 5 flat condominium on his exurban part! On Sárvár exurban part can be found, in…
House 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 124,577
On Sárvár quiet, greenbelt part close to the arbouretum salesman it 7 room, family houses re…
Cottage 4 bathrooms
Sarvar, Hungary
4 bath
274 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 202,409
INVESTORS ATTENTION! Because of the bath onto PÁR PERC SÉTA it 5 LAKRÉSZES KÚRIA ELADÓ! Tu…
House
Sarvar, Hungary
197 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 144,376
In one of West Dunántúl small towns, his spa I draw his attention to these 197 nm shops on f…
House 1 bathroom
Sarvar, Hungary
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,085
700 turned into a salesman in Sárvár downtown on nm winters with 120 nm special, unique plan…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map