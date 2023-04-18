Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Sarkadi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Sarkadi jaras, Hungary

Sarkad
2
5 properties total found
3 room housein Sarkad, Hungary
3 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 34,546
2 room housein Sarkad, Hungary
2 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 11,247
2 room housein Okany, Hungary
2 room house
Okany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 16,871
3 room housein Mehkerek, Hungary
3 room house
Mehkerek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 36,152
3 room housein Sarkadkeresztur, Hungary
3 room house
Sarkadkeresztur, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 16,068

Properties features in Sarkadi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
