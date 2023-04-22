Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Sarbogardi jaras
  6. Sarbogard
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Sarbogard, Hungary

6 properties total found
4 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
4 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m²
€ 118,298
3 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
3 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 31,616
House in Sarbogard, Hungary
House
Sarbogard, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 26,874
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 27,664
2 room house in Sarbogard, Hungary
2 room house
Sarbogard, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 49,796
House in Sarbogard, Hungary
House
Sarbogard, Hungary
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,677
Sárbogárd is a salesman, 60 nm one-storeyed family house in his centre. The real estate went…
