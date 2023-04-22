Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Kazincbarcikai jaras
  6. Sajoszentpeter

Residential properties for sale in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary

3 properties total found
2 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 28,982
4 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
4 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 155,184
6 room house in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
6 room house
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m²
€ 127,783
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir