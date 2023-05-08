Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Retsagi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

18 properties total found
2 room house in Pusztaberki, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaberki, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€ 33,622
5 room house in Szente, Hungary
5 room house
Szente, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€ 91,184
4 room house in Retsag, Hungary
4 room house
Retsag, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€ 173,492
3 room house in Nagyoroszi, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 40,078
2 room house in Bank, Hungary
2 room house
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 53,527
3 room house in Alsopeteny, Hungary
3 room house
Alsopeteny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€ 182,637
4 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
4 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 67,245
3 room house in Ketbodony, Hungary
3 room house
Ketbodony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 65,362
5 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
5 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 107,323
3 room house in Pusztaberki, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztaberki, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 20,173
2 room house in Legend, Hungary
2 room house
Legend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 28,243
2 room house in Legend, Hungary
2 room house
Legend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 102,212
House in Keszeg, Hungary
House
Keszeg, Hungary
Area 300 m²
€ 83,384
3 room house in Szendehely, Hungary
3 room house
Szendehely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
€ 112,702
House in Bank, Hungary
House
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€ 50,030
4 room house in Bank, Hungary
4 room house
Bank, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 66,976
House 2 bathrooms in Bank, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Bank, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 137,918
House 1 bathroom in Bank, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Bank, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 87,667

