Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Retsagi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Romhany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Romhany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 41,692

Properties features in Retsagi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir