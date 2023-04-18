Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Repcelak, Hungary

4 properties total found
3 room housein Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 160,931
3 room apartmentin Repcelak, Hungary
3 room apartment
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 58,838
House 2 bathroomsin Repcelak, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Repcelak, Hungary
2 bath 168 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,902
Turned into a salesman in Répcelak's downtown it was being built in 86, 4 rooms + 2 day guy …
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Repcelak, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Repcelak, Hungary
2 bath 100 m²
€ 85,333
A house park consisting of 7 buildings in Répcelak's downtown, which is realize in two beats…
