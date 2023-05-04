Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Nyiregyhazi jaras
  6. Rakamaz

Residential properties for sale in Rakamaz, Hungary

2 properties total found
6 room house in Rakamaz, Hungary
6 room house
Rakamaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 34,642
5 room house in Rakamaz, Hungary
5 room house
Rakamaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
€ 58,358
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir