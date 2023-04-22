Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Putnoki jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Putnoki jaras, Hungary

Putnok
2 room apartment in Putnok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Putnok, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 21,078
1 room apartment in Kirald, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kirald, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 9,485

