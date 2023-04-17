Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Dunaujvarosi jaras
  6. Pusztaszabolcs
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary

10 properties total found
2 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 80,071
5 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m²
€ 199,507
3 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 181,833
6 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
6 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m²
€ 174,067
5 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 90,783
4 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 160,409
4 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m²
€ 98,816
6 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
6 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m²
€ 216,914
3 room housein Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 58,647
House 1 bathroomin Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,245
Family house with a fair state salesman! A family house was being built in 2002 with spacio…
