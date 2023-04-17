Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Puespoekladanyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Puespoekladanyi jaras, Hungary

Puespoekladany
9
Kaba
2
14 properties total found
5 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 61,325
3 room housein Sap, Hungary
3 room house
Sap, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 26,780
3 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 29,431
4 room housein Kaba, Hungary
4 room house
Kaba, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 45,257
4 room housein Kaba, Hungary
4 room house
Kaba, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 55,434
4 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 58,915
3 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 39,500
2 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 61,325
2 room housein Nagyrabe, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyrabe, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 4,553
2 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 45,257
Housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
House
Puespoekladany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 26,512
3 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 42,579
3 room housein Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 109,528
2 room apartmentin Biharnagybajom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Biharnagybajom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 45,498

Properties features in Puespoekladanyi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
