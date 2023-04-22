Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Puespoekladanyi jaras
  6. Puespoekladany

Residential properties for sale in Puespoekladany, Hungary

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 65,604
4 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 155,447
5 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 60,335
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 28,955
4 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 57,963
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 38,862
2 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 60,335
2 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 44,526
House in Puespoekladany, Hungary
House
Puespoekladany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 26,084
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 41,892
3 room house in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room house
Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 107,759
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir