Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Pomaz
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Pomaz, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
5 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 361,219
6 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
6 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 239,042
6 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
6 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 292,163
3 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 159,096
2 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
2 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 132,536
House in Pomaz, Hungary
House
Pomaz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 212,216
5 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 103,319
7 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
7 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 100 m²
€ 395,748
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 217,528
2 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
2 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 99,601
Villa 5 room villa in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 76 m² Number of floors 3
€ 699,000
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
5 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 345,018
A 5-room, 2-bathroom family house for sale in Pomáz, with a wonderful panorama, in a quiet, …
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 212,482
3 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 110,225
A small "estate" on Kőhegy..! A cozy little house on Kőhegy, with a separate garage, a large…
5 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m²
€ 244,354
5 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m²
€ 244,354
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m²
€ 284,195
7 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
7 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 254,978
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 369,188
House 2 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 142,797
House 2 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,296
TWO ARE GENERATIONS FOR HIM EVEN! Let us offer these three flat real estates in a block on …
House 2 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath 111 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,615
On Pomáz, because of traffic in a free, quiet street, but after all kitünő a semidetached ho…
House 2 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,615
On Pomáz, because of traffic in a free, quiet street, but after all kitünő a semidetached ho…
House 4 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
4 bath 208 m² Number of floors 2
€ 177,267
On Pomáz, in very beautiful environment, 490nm-es on a plot salesman it 3 level family house…
House 3 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
3 bath 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 146,556
More generation, joint family, moving in together, exurban! A selling 80 one was being buil…
House 3 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,312
MOVING IN TOGETHER, INTO INVESTORS' ATTENTION! On Pomáz, eternal panoramic one on 700 nm …
House 2 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 144,761
On Pomáz 200 M2 nappali 4 family houses at which room dining kitchen spacious spaces are sal…
House 1 bathroom in Pomaz, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Pomaz, Hungary
1 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,378
Young persons, families! Increasingly more popular Pomáz is a family house for sale on hi…
House 3 bathrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 179,567
On Pomáz in a quiet dead end house salesman !
House 1 bathroom in Pomaz, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Pomaz, Hungary
1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,125
Distinguished price value proportion ! On Pomáz, an inner-city area, in a calm, quiet street…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir