Apartments for sale in Pomaz, Hungary

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 140,504
3 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 169,720
2 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 92,695
3 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 159,096
3 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 145,816
