2
Residential properties for sale in Pomaz, Hungary
38 properties total found
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 361,219
6 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
189 m²
€ 239,042
6 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 292,163
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 159,096
2 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 132,536
House
Pomaz, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 212,216
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
€ 103,319
7 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
100 m²
€ 395,748
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 140,504
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 217,528
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 169,720
2 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 92,695
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 159,096
2 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 99,601
Villa 5 room villa
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
76 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 699,000
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
164 m²
€ 345,018
A 5-room, 2-bathroom family house for sale in Pomáz, with a wonderful panorama, in a quiet, …
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
€ 212,482
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 110,225
A small "estate" on Kőhegy..! A cozy little house on Kőhegy, with a separate garage, a large…
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 244,354
5 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 244,354
3 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 145,816
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
119 m²
€ 284,195
7 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
€ 254,978
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 369,188
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,797
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,296
TWO ARE GENERATIONS FOR HIM EVEN! Let us offer these three flat real estates in a block on …
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath
111 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,615
On Pomáz, because of traffic in a free, quiet street, but after all kitünő a semidetached ho…
House 2 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,615
On Pomáz, because of traffic in a free, quiet street, but after all kitünő a semidetached ho…
House 4 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
4 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 177,267
On Pomáz, in very beautiful environment, 490nm-es on a plot salesman it 3 level family house…
House 3 bathrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
3 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 146,556
More generation, joint family, moving in together, exurban! A selling 80 one was being buil…
