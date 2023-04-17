Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Polgardi, Hungary

12 properties total found
3 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
3 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 140,231
3 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
3 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 87,213
4 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
4 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 153,485
5 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
5 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m²
€ 112,662
2 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
2 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 60,175
5 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
5 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 87,479
2 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
2 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 36,847
3 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
3 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 106,035
4 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
4 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 117,168
2 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
2 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 72,899
6 room housein Polgardi, Hungary
6 room house
Polgardi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m²
€ 111,336
House 1 bathroomin Polgardi, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Polgardi, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 87,201
