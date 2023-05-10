Show property on map Show properties list
  Hungary
  Central Hungary
  Pest megye
  4. Pest megye
  Houses
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

Pilisvoeroesvar
27
Piliscsaba
25
3 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 102,035
5 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 129,226
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€ 322,796
5 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
€ 481,905
3 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 161,263
4 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
4 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
€ 444,214
3 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
3 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€ 104,996
2 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 99,585
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 336,257
9 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
9 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
€ 751,126
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€ 323,065
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€ 734,703
6 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
6 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
€ 990,732
6 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
6 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
€ 401,139
4 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
4 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
€ 72,420
3 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 188,185
3 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
3 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 129,064
5 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€ 1,049,960
5 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 376,640
5 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 376,640
4 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 84,804
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 467,500
Villa 4 room villa in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Villa 4 room villa
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,103,500
5 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 392,793
5 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 392,793
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 261,144
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 282,682
5 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
€ 390,101
5 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€ 228,811
6 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
6 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 441,522

