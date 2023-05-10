Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

7 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
7 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
€ 269,221
3 room apartment in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 161,263
1 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 161,532
3 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 228,838
2 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 134,610
2 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 134,610
5 room apartment in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room apartment
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€ 861,506
3 room apartment in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 188,185
3 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
3 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€ 188,185
2 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
2 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 215,107
3 room apartment in Ueroem, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 320,373
1 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 58,690
6 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
6 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
€ 511,519
5 room apartment in Solymar, Hungary
5 room apartment
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
€ 215,107
Apartment in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Apartment
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 68 m²
€ 45,686
Apartment 2 bathrooms in Ueroem, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Ueroem, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
€ 162,959
Apartment 1 bathroom in Ueroem, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Ueroem, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 119,593
Apartment 1 bathroom in Pilisjaszfalu, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Pilisjaszfalu, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 77,229

