Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
  6. Piliscsaba
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Piliscsaba, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
3 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€ 189,075
2 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
2 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 216,124
6 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
6 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
€ 513,937
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir