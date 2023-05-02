Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pilis, Hungary

19 properties total found
House in Pilis, Hungary
House
Pilis, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 39,988
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 117,816
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 209,331
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 120,768
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 53,406
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 120,741
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 103 m²
€ 64,410
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 90,979
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 133,918
2 room house in Pilis, Hungary
2 room house
Pilis, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 26,837
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 61,726
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 96,614
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 141,970
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 141,970
6 room house in Pilis, Hungary
6 room house
Pilis, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 292 m²
€ 670,934
3 room house in Pilis, Hungary
3 room house
Pilis, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 120,500
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 95,273
4 room house in Pilis, Hungary
4 room house
Pilis, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 120,500
House 4 bathrooms in Pilis, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Pilis, Hungary
4 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,698
Family house selling on Pilis! Close to a centre 170 -nm family house 749-nm on a plot . I…
