Residential properties for sale in Petervasarai jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
2 room housein Matraderecske, Hungary
2 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 38,438
2 room housein Paradsasvar, Hungary
2 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 119,024
5 room housein Matraderecske, Hungary
5 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 73,959
Mátraderecske, between II. Rákóczi and Jókai streets, a two-generation, 128 sqm family house…
3 room housein Matraderecske, Hungary
3 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 42,414
Mátraderecske, Jókai Street, 90 sqm, 2 bedroom + living room family house for sale on an 840…
3 room housein Parad, Hungary
3 room house
Parad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 36,847
A 70 sqm, 3-room family house is for sale in a quiet street near the forest in Bodony, 2 min…
3 room housein Paradsasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 196 m²
€ 116,638
5 room housein Sirok, Hungary
5 room house
Sirok, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 198 m²
€ 55,403
3 room housein Paradsasvar, Hungary
3 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 11,399
House 2 bathroomsin Buekkszek, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Buekkszek, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,973
House 2 bathroomsin Recsk, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Recsk, Hungary
2 bath 293 m² Number of floors 2
€ 328,936
House 2 bathroomsin Parad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Parad, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,861
BROOK COAST APPARTEMENT HOUSE Our country gets to selling on Parádfürdő which can be hit…
House 2 bathroomsin Parad, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Parad, Hungary
2 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 97,608
On Parád Mátra we offer a family house with a pleasure for purchasing! There are 3 rooms in…
House 3 bathroomsin Parad, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Parad, Hungary
3 bath 383 m² Number of floors 3
€ 102,148
Given the beautiful landscape,the good air, excursion opportunities stb.pushes the advantage…

