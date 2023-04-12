Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Hungary
in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
56
in Kecskemeti jaras
89
in Nyiregyhazi jaras
87
in Dabasi jaras
136
in Keszthelyi jaras
74
in Nyiregyhaza
87
in Gyori jaras
161
in Budakeszi jaras
70
in Erd
72
in Szekesfehervari jaras
104
in Szentendrei jaras
31
in Kecskemet
85
in Siofok
202
in Balatonfueredi jaras
99
in Dunakeszi jaras
61
in Zalaegerszegi jaras
54
in Cegledi jaras
52
in Gyor
157
in Nagykanizsai jaras
78
in Szegedi jaras
230
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
60 m²
€ 139,645
On cool good place! Teréz körút close to an octagon his part salesman this third upstairs cl…
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
€ 396,298
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 78,962
Imaginative opportunities... More flats are suitable for his forming in Sopron family house…
5 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
€ 300,000
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
87 m²
€ 156,585
NEW BUILDING APARTMENTS. DISTRICT Forest Hill is not a building complex with landscaped sur…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budapest, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
€ 124,437
FOR SALE ONE EXTRA MODERN 80 NM GALERIAL APARTMENT AT THE WESTI offer for sale a completely …
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
280 m²
€ 305,868
4 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
246 m²
€ 450,000
House 2 bathrooms
Inarcs, Hungary
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 83,721
Onto a undertaking on suitable immovable Inárcs. This got exterior insulation and colorati…
5 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 212,512
House 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,600
Pécs near the downtown onto selling offer it on 750 nm plots settling down, 2 level ones, on…
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 77,132
Properties features in Hungary
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map