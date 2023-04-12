Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Hungary

in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
56
in Kecskemeti jaras
89
in Nyiregyhazi jaras
87
in Dabasi jaras
136
in Keszthelyi jaras
74
in Nyiregyhaza
87
in Gyori jaras
161
in Budakeszi jaras
70
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment 2 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 60 m²
€ 139,645
On cool good place! Teréz körút close to an octagon his part salesman this third upstairs cl…
4 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m²
€ 396,298
House 2 bathroomsin Sopron, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Sopron, Hungary
2 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 78,962
Imaginative opportunities... More flats are suitable for his forming in Sopron family house…
5 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 300,000
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Budapest, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath 87 m²
€ 156,585
NEW BUILDING APARTMENTS. DISTRICT Forest Hill is not a building complex with landscaped sur…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Budapest, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budapest, Hungary
1 bath 63 m²
€ 124,437
FOR SALE ONE EXTRA MODERN 80 NM GALERIAL APARTMENT AT THE WESTI offer for sale a completely …
6 room housein Harkany, Hungary
6 room house
Harkany, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m²
€ 305,868
4 room housein Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 room house
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 246 m²
€ 450,000
House 2 bathroomsin Inarcs, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Inarcs, Hungary
2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 3
€ 83,721
Onto a undertaking on suitable immovable Inárcs. This got exterior insulation and colorati…
5 room housein Rackeve, Hungary
5 room house
Rackeve, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 212,512
House 1 bathroomin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,600
Pécs near the downtown onto selling offer it on 750 nm plots settling down, 2 level ones, on…
2 room housein Toekoel, Hungary
2 room house
Toekoel, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 77,132

