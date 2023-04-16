Houses for sale in Pecsvaradi jaras, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 26,244
3 room housein Hidas, Hungary
3 room house
Hidas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 42,414
3 room housein Katoly, Hungary
3 room house
Katoly, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 21,207
5 room housein Ofalu, Hungary
5 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 84,801
2 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 31,810
3 room housein Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 46,390
5 room housein Hidas, Hungary
5 room house
Hidas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 105,770
4 room housein Erzsebet, Hungary
4 room house
Erzsebet, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 265 m²
€ 39,498
4 room housein Erzsebet, Hungary
4 room house
Erzsebet, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 53,017
2 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 132,278
4 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 126,976
2 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 57,259
Housein Hidas, Hungary
House
Hidas, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 13,785
4 room housein Geresdlak, Hungary
4 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 29,160
3 room housein Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 26,482
3 room housein Hidas, Hungary
3 room house
Hidas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 74,224
4 room housein Hidas, Hungary
4 room house
Hidas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 27,808
3 room housein Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 53,017
Housein Geresdlak, Hungary
House
Geresdlak, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 15,640
3 room housein Hidas, Hungary
3 room house
Hidas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 84,536
3 room housein Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 13,228
2 room housein Geresdlak, Hungary
2 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 52,991
3 room housein Hidas, Hungary
3 room house
Hidas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 34,461
2 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 50,101
3 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 43,739
6 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 151 m²
€ 65,980
6 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 151 m²
€ 39,471
5 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 119,262
3 room housein Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 47,450
5 room housein Hidas, Hungary
5 room house
Hidas, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m²
€ 106,035

