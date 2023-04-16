Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsvaradi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pecsvaradi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Hidas, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hidas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 107,360

Properties features in Pecsvaradi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir