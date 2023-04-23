Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary

Paszto
6
20 properties total found
2 room house in Ber, Hungary
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 131,471
2 room house in Paszto, Hungary
2 room house
Paszto, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 184,165
3 room apartment in Paszto, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paszto, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 109,340
3 room house in Palotas, Hungary
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 47,161
4 room house in Palotas, Hungary
4 room house
Palotas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 94,849
2 room house in Erdotarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Erdotarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 46,107
4 room house in Palotas, Hungary
4 room house
Palotas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 191 m²
€ 339,876
5 room house in Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 173,890
House in Palotas, Hungary
House
Palotas, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 38,994
3 room house in Palotas, Hungary
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 76,143
3 room apartment in Paszto, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paszto, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 79,041
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 45,317
2 room house in Ber, Hungary
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 31,353
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 26,084
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 26,084
5 room house in Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 194 m²
€ 94,849
2 room house in Kallo, Hungary
2 room house
Kallo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 26,084
5 room house in Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 102,490
House 1 bathroom in Kutaso, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Kutaso, Hungary
1 bath 82 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,099
From immovable Hollókő onto a couple of kilometres finds a job and the huge plot (4093nm) an…
Cottage 2 bathrooms in Vanyarc, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Vanyarc, Hungary
2 bath 242 m² Number of floors 1
€ 227,321
REAL CURIO! We offer this for sale in Budapest's and Nógrád county border, on the island of…

