Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Nógrád
Pasztoi jaras
Residential properties for sale in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary
Paszto
6
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 131,471
2 room house
Paszto, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 184,165
3 room apartment
Paszto, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 109,340
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 47,161
4 room house
Palotas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 94,849
2 room house
Erdotarcsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 46,107
4 room house
Palotas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
191 m²
€ 339,876
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
€ 173,890
House
Palotas, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 38,994
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 76,143
3 room apartment
Paszto, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 79,041
House
Ber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 45,317
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
€ 31,353
House
Ber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 26,084
House
Ber, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
€ 26,084
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
194 m²
€ 94,849
2 room house
Kallo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 26,084
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
€ 102,490
House 1 bathroom
Kutaso, Hungary
1 bath
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 78,099
From immovable Hollókő onto a couple of kilometres finds a job and the huge plot (4093nm) an…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Vanyarc, Hungary
2 bath
242 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 227,321
REAL CURIO! We offer this for sale in Budapest's and Nógrád county border, on the island of…
