  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Pasztoi jaras
  6. Paszto
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Paszto, Hungary

4 properties total found
2 room housein Paszto, Hungary
2 room house
Paszto, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 187,189
5 room housein Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 176,745
5 room housein Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 194 m²
€ 96,406
5 room housein Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 104,172
