Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Papai jaras
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Papai jaras, Hungary

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Bekas, Hungary
Villa Villa
Bekas, Hungary
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 454,988

Properties features in Papai jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir