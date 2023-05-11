Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Papai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Papai jaras, Hungary

Papa
34
66 properties total found
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 63,267
4 room house in Lovaszpatona, Hungary
4 room house
Lovaszpatona, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 77,805
3 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 71,882
3 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 174,724
2 room house in Gecse, Hungary
2 room house
Gecse, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 115,226
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 119,803
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 165,571
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 58,959
3 room house in Beb, Hungary
3 room house
Beb, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
€ 109,034
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
€ 209,992
4 room house in Magyargencs, Hungary
4 room house
Magyargencs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 69,997
2 room house in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
2 room house
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
€ 18,576
5 room house in Vaszar, Hungary
5 room house
Vaszar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 42,806
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 187,108
3 room house in Marcalto, Hungary
3 room house
Marcalto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 63,267
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 129,226
House in Papa, Hungary
House
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 34,729
4 room house in Papateszer, Hungary
4 room house
Papateszer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 32,306
9 room house in Ganna, Hungary
9 room house
Ganna, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 425 m²
€ 343,256
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€ 107,419
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 102,277
3 room house in Vanyola, Hungary
3 room house
Vanyola, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
€ 48,998
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€ 198,954
4 room house in Gecse, Hungary
4 room house
Gecse, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€ 296
4 room house in Mihalyhaza, Hungary
4 room house
Mihalyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€ 131,918
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 188,185
4 room house in Beb, Hungary
4 room house
Beb, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€ 92,881
4 room house in Papateszer, Hungary
4 room house
Papateszer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€ 41,729
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 75,113
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€ 190,393

