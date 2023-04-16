Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Papa, Hungary

24 properties total found
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 117,962
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 163,026
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 248 m²
€ 206,765
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 184,232
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 127,240
Housein Papa, Hungary
House
Papa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 34,196
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 105,768
2 room housein Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 100,705
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 195,896
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 185,293
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m²
€ 187,466
5 room housein Papa, Hungary
5 room house
Papa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 795,248
8 room housein Papa, Hungary
8 room house
Papa, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 204,114
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 79,260
2 room housein Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 88,803
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 147 m²
€ 153,748
Housein Papa, Hungary
House
Papa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 28,894
2 room housein Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 111,335
2 room housein Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 36,846
4 room housein Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 61,499
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 173 m²
€ 97,816
3 room housein Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 104,708
House 4 bathroomsin Papa, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Papa, Hungary
4 bath 735 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,284
*** To Investors, Entrepreneurs, Large Families Attention *** Discount, for sale in Pápa, w…
House 1 bathroomin Papa, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Papa, Hungary
1 bath 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 90,743
A suitable real estate is quiet for an investment! On a pope, the foreign country soldier…
