Houses for sale in Pannonhalmi jaras, Hungary

2 room house in Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€130,401
3 room house in Gyorasszonyfa, Hungary
3 room house
Gyorasszonyfa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€65,070
4 room house in Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€130,532
6 room house in Romand, Hungary
6 room house
Romand, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
€122,823
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, new building in Pannonhalma, Hungary
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, new building
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€92,379
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, new building in Pannonhalma, Hungary
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, new building
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
¡Newly built townhomes await their future owners in a quiet and peaceful part of Pannonhalma…
€92,379
House 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Pannonhalma, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€115,532
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
In Bakony heart Luxus Kúria 2015. ben enormous landscaped one prevaricates renewed with 4 gi…
€259,982
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pannonhalma, Hungary
House 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
3 room dream homes are Pannonhalma! Érd.: Mózer Renáta
€87,490
Cottage with parking, with balcony, in good condition in Nyalka, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Nyalka, Hungary
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A real estate which can be utilized as 13061 nm farms is for sale on a Nyalka small mountain…
€119,258
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pazmandfalu, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pazmandfalu, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
On Pázmándfalu for sale, from under cultivation taken out of, on an inner-city area lying, o…
€79,091
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Nyalka, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Nyalka, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
One with a 2003 building selling on a Nyalka small mountain, with a floor-space of 136 nm, 2…
€100,322

