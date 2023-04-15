Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Paksi jaras, Hungary

4 room housein Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 145,517
2 room housein Paks, Hungary
2 room house
Paks, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 100,722
3 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 39,732
3 room housein Sarszentlorinc, Hungary
3 room house
Sarszentlorinc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 59,906
3 room housein Nemetker, Hungary
3 room house
Nemetker, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 42,333
3 room housein Nagydorog, Hungary
3 room house
Nagydorog, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m²
€ 58,313
6 room housein Paks, Hungary
6 room house
Paks, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 161,686
2 room housein Nagydorog, Hungary
2 room house
Nagydorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 35,783
5 room housein Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 145,517
3 room housein Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 185,276
4 room housein Boelcske, Hungary
4 room house
Boelcske, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 95,421
4 room housein Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m²
€ 147,903
3 room housein Madocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 52,747
4 room housein Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 166,987
3 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 38,434
3 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
3 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 84,554
7 room housein Bikacs, Hungary
7 room house
Bikacs, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 198,794
2 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
2 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 28,891
5 room housein Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 182,891
4 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
4 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 210 m²
€ 132,264
5 room housein Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 158,770
3 room housein Gerjen, Hungary
3 room house
Gerjen, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 127,228
5 room housein Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 368,432
4 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
4 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 110,000
3 room housein Madocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 52,747
4 room housein Tengelic, Hungary
4 room house
Tengelic, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 46,915
3 room housein Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 95,421
4 room housein Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 132,264
4 room housein Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 113,975
3 room housein Madocsa, Hungary
3 room house
Madocsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 43,735

