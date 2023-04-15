Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Paksi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Paksi jaras, Hungary

Paks
3
Dunafoeldvar
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 28,891
4 room apartmentin Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m²
€ 119,276
2 room apartmentin Paks, Hungary
2 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 81,903
4 room apartmentin Paks, Hungary
4 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 304,818
3 room apartmentin Paks, Hungary
3 room apartment
Paks, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 198,794

Properties features in Paksi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir