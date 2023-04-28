Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Paks, Hungary

4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 147,023
2 room house in Paks, Hungary
2 room house
Paks, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 101,765
6 room house in Paks, Hungary
6 room house
Paks, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 163,359
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 147,023
3 room house in Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 187,194
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 125 m²
€ 149,434
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 168,715
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 184,783
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 160,413
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 372,245
3 room house in Paks, Hungary
3 room house
Paks, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 96,409
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 133,633
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 115,155
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 84,358
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 170 m²
€ 174,071
4 room house in Paks, Hungary
4 room house
Paks, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 133,901
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 401,703
5 room house in Paks, Hungary
5 room house
Paks, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 401,703
House 1 bathroom in Paks, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Paks, Hungary
1 bath 226 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,857
Onto selling offer on Paks, in Domb utcában with a good state ,two level ones 226nm-es spaci…
