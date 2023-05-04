Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Great Plain and North
  Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  Ozdi jaras
  Ozd
  Houses

Houses for sale in Ozd, Hungary

40 properties total found
6 room house in Ozd, Hungary
6 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€ 42,636
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€ 19,986
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€ 21,318
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€ 10,659
6 room house in Ozd, Hungary
6 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 17,321
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 55,960
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 26,621
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 22,917
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
€ 39,972
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 13,324
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 47,966
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 19,186
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€ 21,292
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 34,376
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 21,318
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€ 39,705
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 31,178
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 53,029
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€ 23,983
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 37,307
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 34,642
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 34,642
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 17,321
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 9,860
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 41,304
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 7,968
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€ 37,307
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€ 53,029
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 19,186
6 room house in Ozd, Hungary
6 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 22,651
