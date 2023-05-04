Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ozd, Hungary

17 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 20,785
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 19,986
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 29,019
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 23,183
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 25,315
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 21,052
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 13,297
1 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 28,513
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 23,450
4 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€ 15,722
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 30,645
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 39,972
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 27,980
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 26,621
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 29,312
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 30,645
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 19,986
